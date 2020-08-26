Man shot, killed on Hawaii Island identified as suspect remains on the run

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting on Hawaii Island left a 26-year-old man dead in Mountain View.
Hawaii Island police say the suspect is now on the run, and authorities are tracking him down.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Puna patrol officers were sent to a report of a man who had been shot and was lying in the roadway.
Medical personnel also responded to the scene and took the victim to the Hilo Medical Center. He was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.
By Tuesday evening, authorities publicly identified the victim as Peter Grammer of Mountain View.
His alleged killer, 26-year-old Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr. of Puna, is still wanted by police. They say he is considered to be armed and dangerous, and the public should not approach him.
“We have detectives in the area canvassing North Kulani Road right now. If there’s anybody, any motorists or somebody who was home earlier who’s not home now who may have witnessed this or heard the gunshot, heard a commotion, could please call police with that information,” Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii Police Department said.
Police added that Wallace was last seen driving a primer-gray colored Toyota 2-door sedan with the license plate: HLN 184.
He’s described as 6-feet-5-inches, 210 pounds, with brown hair balding on top and brown eyes.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call (808) 935-3311. Detective Blaine Morishita can be reached at (808) 961-2385 or Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.