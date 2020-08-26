Health experts urge residents to get flu shots early amid coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health experts are urging everyone to get their flu shots this year as it could be more important than ever.
"We are expecting more people to get their flu shot earlier this year than ever before. It's important to get vaccinated in September or early October at the latest before the flu season really peaks," said Scott Sutton, Regional Director for CVS Longs Pharmacy in Hawaii.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, health experts say they want to avoid putting additional strain on the healthcare system.
The Centers for Disease Control also says flu symptoms can be confused with COVID-19, which can complicate a diagnosis.
Most pharmacies are taking additional steps to help patients and their employees feel safe during entire immunization process. All patients are asked to wear a face covering and get their temperature checked prior to immunization.
At Longs and CVS locations, pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers administering vaccines wear PPE as well as using enhanced cleaning protocols.
In order to minimize contact, you can make an appointment online, using the CVS app, or by texting FLU to 287898.
