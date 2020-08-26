Hawaii reports 2 new COVID-19 fatalities, pushing death toll to 51

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Hawaii on Wednesday, pushing the statewide death toll to 51.
Both of the victims are Oahu men — one in his 50s and the other in his 60s.
Meanwhile, Hawaii also reported 277 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 7,260.
State health officials said they are concerned about rising cases on the Neighbor Islands, including Maui with eight new cases and Hawaii Island with 23 new cases. Most of Wednesday’s newly reported cases were still on Oahu, with 245.
The latest triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections comes as Oahu prepares for another stay-at-home order to go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
The order closes non-essential businesses for two weeks.
This story will be updated.
