Forecast: Calm conditions to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The dry trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend. Any showers that do develop will favor windward areas, with the best chance being through the overnight and early morning periods.
Trade winds may become breezy Sunday into next week as weak low pressure passes far to the south.
Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores through the foreseeable future. The current small south swell will continue to decline through Wednesday, with surf returning to background levels by Thursday.
On all other shores, background energy will continue to persist over the next several days.
Strengthening trades should bring an increase of choppy surf along east facing shores later in the weekend into early next week.
