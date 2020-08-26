Financial hardship drags on for Oahu businesses impacted by order to close

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s business community is being asked to make some tough sacrifices with the new shutdown just over a day away.
The first shutdown order came when Hawaii had a total number of cases in double-digits. Now, with triple-digit cases daily, business owners feel all their hard work putting in safety measures was all for naught and worry they may have to close for good.
“This is beyond disappointing,” said President and CEO of the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce. “It’s devastating for many small businesses who have done their part and gone above and beyond to ensure their business and work environment was safe.”
Bill Nickerson, operations manager of Ya Ya's Chophouse and Seafood says they had only just gotten back on their feet.
“And it shut down so quickly again, it’s like taking the wind out of your sales, you lose your momentum with your local guest and your clientele,” said Nickerson.
While restaurants can still get by on take-out, golf courses must completely shut down for two weeks, despite operating almost entirely outdoors.
“When you’re out there on the course itself and you’re on the putting green or at the tee box you’re at least ten feet away from everybody so it just makes sense that there be a relief mechanism,” said Tom Berg, general manager of Hawaii Country Club.
Meanwhile, stylists like Dayna Okuma at the Style Loft in Honolulu spent the day trying to squeeze people in before the deadline.
“I started getting text messages from my clients saying is my appointment rescheduled is it canceled? If we’re going to be doing color kits again if they can’t get in? said Okuma.
“They want something for the next two months just in case [so] I plan to work late today and come in on my day off tomorrow and work as long as I can.”
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said they are committed to providing more aide to small businesses.
“We’re looking at putting another $25 million on top of the $50 million to assist those businesses as we open hopefully in the next two weeks,” said Caldwell.
With the rise in cases, some say the lock down was not only inevitable, but necessary.
“I think that a second round of shutdowns, with looking at the numbers being high than they were the first wave, then yes definitely,” said Carol Philips of Haleiwa.
Others think the closures should be measured on a case by case basis.
“Like this restaurant right here they follow the guidelines, I don’t think they should close though,’ said Ken Kawamoto of Honolulu. “You know there are other restaurants, I’ve been to and they don’t follow the guidelines and they should be fined, so I think it’s unfair.”
