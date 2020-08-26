Doctors warn of ‘twindemic’ from coronavirus and flu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warning about a perfect storm of disease from COVID-19 and flu is coming from community physicians to the nation’s top doctor.
“The new buzz word that medical professionals are worried about is twindemic. A twindemic would be the simultaneous occurrence of two epidemics at the same time,” said Dr. Gary Weiss, a retired radiologist and risk management expert on Maui.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams says about 40 percent of adults nationwide get a flu shot. Flu season typically starts in Hawaii in October. Hospitals and emergency rooms are already under enormous strain.
“It’s critically important that we make sure everyone is vaccinated for the flu this year so we don’t overwhelm our health care system testing people who have flu for COVID and filling up hospital beds with people who have the flu,” said Adams.
Weiss says complicating matters is that symptoms for flu and coronavirus are similar.
“There are such similarities between flu and COVID initially when people present. They all come in with fever, cough, sore throat,” he said.
At CVS Pharmacies, flu shots are already being offered.
The Centers for Disease Control say manufacturers are producing more vaccine supply this year. 20 million more than last year for 194 million to 198 million doses across the country.
