Disconnections suspended until end of the year, customers urged to form payment plan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric and the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative won’t disconnect anyone due to non-payment for the rest of the year.
The Public Utilities Commission ordered all utilities statewide to keep the power on as thousands of families face financial hardship and struggle to make ends meet.
Customers will still need to find a way to make payments. They’re urged to take advantage of financial aid and payment plan options.
“Regardless of the date of the moratorium, we want to ensure that customers facing financial hardship are able to take advantage of the CARES funding that is set to expire at the end of the year and that we can help them make their payments more manageable,” said Shelee Kimura, HECO senior vice president of customer service. “We need to hear from customers in order to help them.”
If you’re having trouble making payment HECO customers can click here for more information. Additional information can also be found here.
For Kauai customers, they’re urged to call 246-4300.
