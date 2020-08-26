Already-struggling Oahu florists brace for another closure — and loss of inventory

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Oahu’s latest shutdown set to take effect Thursday, small businesses across Honolulu are bracing for another hit ― and the impact is especially painful for the floral industry.
For flower shops across Hawaii, Tuesday is usually the day when most of their new inventory comes in.
So when Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a shutdown with less than 48 hours notice, Oahu florists were left scrambling to clear out their shops and deal with what was likely to become a significant loss.
“Nobody can just turn off and shut down immediately,” said Michael Miyashiro, owner of Rainforest at Kilohana Square in Kapahulu. “It’s like, impossible. It’s like turning off all the power and saying, ‘No electricity. Forever. Just like that.’ It’s impossible.”
Typically, the shelves at Rainforest are packed and the selection is vast. With another shutdown on the way, Miyashiro estimates he’ll lose out on $10,000 in potential revenue.
“We have a lot of product that came in yesterday and we are gonna have to be probably dumping them in the next few days or try to give them away to customers who are our regulars, just to get rid of them, because two weeks, the product is not gonna be sellable,” Miyashiro said. “We would not want to sell products two weeks old.”
Watanabe Floral is experiencing a similar dilemma and is also preparing for significant losses.
The Kalihi flower shop anticipated a shutdown last week, but when it wasn’t announced, they continued operations as normal. As a result, shipments already in transit will ultimately end up going nowhere.
“It’s very hard to recover,” said Watanabe Floral general manager Monty Pereira. “Not to say that any business isn’t struggling, but the reality is, if you shut down, let’s say a salon, you don’t throw everything away in there. You just have no income. In the floral industry, you have no income, but you are gonna throw everything away, so you have an additional loss.”
Adding to the frustration is a lack of clarity and financial assistance, since the previous shutdown lasted well beyond two weeks ― and there are no certain plans for small business relief.
“If they are planning to have businesses survive in any way, we need a plan of action,” Miyashiro said. “We need to know what’s going on in a gradual manner so we can respond and we can react and we can prepare. As it is right now, I have no future plans, I’m just worried about the day-to-day right now.”
Miyashiro says he will close his doors to the public for the next two weeks, but hopes to continue operations in some capacity through contactless delivery.
Watanabe Floral has already laid off 20% of its operational staff and its existing employees have been told to start filing for unemployment.―
