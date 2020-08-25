60,000 coronavirus tests will be offered to residents. Here’s how to get one.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the next two weeks, Hawaii authorities are offering thousands of free COVID-19 tests to Oahu residents in hopes of getting a handle on how wide the virus has spread.
The tests are free — and you don’t have to have symptoms to get one.
“The whole point of the surge testing is that anyone can get tested. You do not need a doctor’s order,” said US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, at a new conference Tuesday. “We want everyone to get tested.”
The federal government has made 60,000 tests available to the state.
Authorities will hold “testing surge” sites at locations around Oahu over the next two weeks, as a stay-at-home order is in effect.
To sign up for a test or to see a list of testing sites, go to www.doineedacovid19test.com.
Here are the details on the program:
- Anyone over 5 can get one, but minors must have a parent’s consent.
- You do not need to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 and you don’t need a doctor’s order.
- Those who get tested should expect results within three to five days.
- Everyone getting tested will also get five free cloth face masks.
The first testing site is set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kaneohe District Park and Leeward Community College.
