Some blame a lack of communication and support for worsening jail conditions during pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - OCCC has nearly 300 cases of COVID-19 between inmates and staff. Meanwhile, administrators don’t seem to be on the same page about the worsening conditions.
At least 284 inmates and staff have now tested positive at OCCC.
On Monday, the Hawaii Correctional Systems Oversight Commission held a virtual meeting to get answers.
Dept. of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda was not part of the Zoom meeting, but as representatives from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Department of Health (DOH) testified, it became clear that not everyone was on the same page.
The state seems to have a hard time tracking hospitalization at OCCC. In today’s hearing, DOH initially reported no hospitalized staff, but then an hour later, Sarah Kemble, deputy state epidemiologist of DOH gave an update.
“I just got an update from my team and I apologize not having verified this before speaking earlier, but we do have reports of three staff from OCCC hospitalized as off today, two in ICU,” said Kemble.
DPS said 95 inmates have been released per a Supreme Court order, but the public defender’s office said the process is not moving fast enough.
“The list provided, there are hundreds of people eligible for release, but releases are happening at a slow rate but why is that?,” asked Public Defender Jacquie Esser. “Are all of these people who are eligible testing positive or are they not complying with the court’s order?”
But even that clashed with the DPS who said in a statement.
“The facilities ask staff to voluntarily report their testing. We have heard unofficially that at least one OCCC staff member is hospitalized but we have not received official notification on individual officer’s health statuses.”
The head of the Adult Correctional Officers’ Union, Liz Ho blames a lack of communication and support for staff across the board.
“There’s just been no support from the state, no support from the governor down to the director of public safety,” said Ho.
Esser said it’s not just staff, but inmates who are also not getting proper care in a pandemic.
“We know that despite what was said publicly by the director, negative people are being housed with positive people, we also know that PPE is not being provided to ACOs,” said Esser. “We also know that people who were incarcerated were not provided any mask up until there was mass testing a few days ago.”
DPS responded to those concerns denying that positive inmates are housed with those who test negative, and says all of the facilities have been issued adequate PPE.
Sen. Clarence Nishihara who has been outspoken against Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the prison situation.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.