Queen’s Medical Center CEO pleads for everyone to ‘lean in'

For The Queen's Medical Center, the COVID crisis runs deep.
“My plea is that we will all lean in,” said Jill Hoggard Green, CEO at The Queen’s Health Systems in an exclusive interview with Hawaii News Now.
She says the hospital has 100 COVID positive patients. 20 of them in ICU.
“It’s sobering. They are very ill patients right now,” said Hoggard Green.
Queen's has 100 positive or possibly exposed Queen's staff in quarantine. Hoggard Green says most work in administration and were infected in the community. Queen's is asking HI-EMA for more than 40 traveling nurses to handle the surge that has left the hospital at more than 90 percent capacity.
“I am personally advocating as a nurse for 40 years that we need additional restrictions for a very short time and that’s 2 to 4 weeks,” she said.
When asked what failed after Hawaii had the lowest infection and death rates in the country, Hoggard Green didn’t name specific government leaders or agencies.
“The failure is on us when we didn’t use the restrictions that we knew that we need to use which was to wear your mask,” she said.
In response to union nurse complaints over unsafe conditions, Hoggard Green says the hospital is following CDC guidelines, listening and rapidly addressing issues
The COVID cost is also painful, Hoggard Green says the hospital is losing millions of dollars per month.
