Pop-Up Makeke returns to help island artisans and businesses during pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The new island-wide shutdown announced by Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday means that retail businesses on Oahu are going to close again for at least the next two weeks ― another significant blow to Hawaii’s economy.
As we continue to feel the economic impacts, Hawaii News Now is teaming up with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to help to re-launch the Pop-Up Makeke, an online shopping hub loaded with products from local vendors that was showcased on television and social media weekly.
With the help of the program’s sponsors, the Pop-Up Makeke supported over 100 Hawaii-based vendors and small businesses by helping to generate $325,000 in sales, with more than 30% of the customers coming from outside of Hawaii.
Now, Pop-Up Makeke is returning for three months, starting October 1, for a run that will span the major holiday season ― all in the spirit of uplifting our hurting businesses.
All Hawaii-based businesses are being invited to participate, and now is the time for vendors to apply. Visit www.popupmakeke.com for more information.
