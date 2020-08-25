New DOH graphs breakdown cases by age, gender and race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health is now releasing more data surrounding COVID infections in Hawaii.
On Monday, updated details on age, gender and race were released.
The data presented in graphs show 18-to-29 year olds account for most infections in Hawaii — but people in their 60s have the most hospitalizations.
The data also shows pacific islanders are contracting the virus at eight times the rate of any other ethnic group.
One infectious disease expert says that’s partly because many of them have large families sharing small homes.
Experts have said social the spike in cases among younger adults is a direct result of large social gatherings in recent weeks. An occurrence that has prompted the latest round of rules restricting all forms of gatherings on Oahu.
The latest information on the age and race breakdown is available on the Hawaii COVID-19 Dashboard.
