LIVE: ‘Stay-at-home’ order to go into effect on Oahu for 2 weeks starting Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has approved a new “stay-at-home” order for Oahu starting Thursday at 12:01 a.m., officials announced in a news conference.
The order, which was described as similar to the order issued in March, will remain in effect for two weeks.
It allows essential businesses to remain open, including child care, construction, health care and some educational services. Religious services will also be allowed, with restrictions.
Businesses not considered essential include personal services (like salons and barber shops), gyms, and restaurants, which will have to revert to takeout only. Beaches and parks will also remain closed.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said during the shutdown the city and state will dramatically ramp up testing — conducting 70,000 tests in 14 days — to be able to reopen safely.
Officials said authorities will also use the time to bolster contact tracing and quarantine measures.
“Everybody has to do their part and for the most part people are,” Caldwell said. “We can do this ... and when we reopen it will be different this time.”
Gov. David Ige joined Caldwell at the news conference, saying the “stay-at-home” order was needed because daily, triple-digit increase in new COVID infections were putting “stress on our healthcare system.”
“We have always said this will be data-driven,” Ige said. “Re-implementing a stay-at-home order is what Oahu needs at this time.”
He added the order does not impact the Neighbor Islands.
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined Ige and Caldwell at the news conference, describing a new testing program that will allow officials to conduct an additional 5,000 tests a day (from about 2,500 now).
“Yellow is where Hawaii is right now,” Adams said at a news conference. “It’s why as the mayor and the governor emphasized it’s important to combine this temporary reset. It really only has to be temporary while we get testing, while we get contact tracing, while we get isolation done.
“You have the power to make it temporary.”
Adams also discussed the terrible toll COVID-19 has taken on some communities, including Pacific Islanders. They make up just 4% of Hawaii’s population but 30% of the state’s cases.
“The Pacific Islander community has been suffering,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green said, in a news conference.
Green said the “stay-at-home” will hurt, but “will also save lives.”
The federal government has pledged to provide an additional 60,000 coronavirus tests for Oahu’s most at-risk populations, including first responders, Pacific Islanders and those in public housing.
The announcement comes as Hawaii sees another triple-digit daily increase in new COVID-19 infections.
The state reported 215 new coronavirus infections Tuesday. Of those, 201 infections are on Oahu, 11 are on the Big Island and three are on Maui.
Perhaps even more worrisome: Hospitalizations continue to rise. State officials said there were at least 270 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide Tuesday — the highest number ever.
That’s up from 105 hospitalizations on Aug. 10.
This story will be updated.
