Hawaii reports 215 new coronavirus cases, pushing statewide total just shy of 7,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state saw 215 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 6,984.
The latest triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections comes as Oahu prepares for another stay-at-home order to go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
The order closes non-essential businesses for two weeks.
Of the 215 new cases Tuesday, 201 were on Oahu, 11 were on the Big Island and three were on Maui.
No new fatalities were reported Tuesday. The death toll from the virus stands at 49.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown:
- Total cases: 6,382
- Released from isolation: 1,869
- Required hospitalization: 372
- Deaths: 41
- Total cases: 303 (includes 3 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 168
- Required hospitalization: 36
- Deaths: 7
- Total cases: 56
- Released from isolation: 53
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 220
- Released from isolation: 146
- Required hospitalization: 8
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.