Forecast: Pleasant trade wind weather to hold through the weekend

Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores this week, with the highest surf tonight expected along southern shores. The current south swell will continue to subside over the next day or so, returning surf to background levels for the second half of the week. The trade winds, combined with a small east swell, will maintain surf for the east facing shores near or slightly below the summertime average through the weekend. A small short-period north swell is possible Thursday and Friday, otherwise expect north shores to remain nearly flat through the weekend.