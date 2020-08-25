25 COVID patients being treated at Maui Memorial; 14 additional workers test positive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Health is caring for 25 COVID-positive patients, according to an update Monday.
The hospital says they’ve also identified 14 new positive cases in health care workers total since last Thursday.
They say as a part of a comprehensive plan, nearly 1,500 tests have been conducted on Maui Health’s healthcare workers since Aug. 12.
“We are unaware of any other health care facility in the state that is conducting such testing, which has been vital in our efforts to further understand the prevalence of the virus in the hospital, allowing for the identification of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals to further mitigate viral transmission,” the hospital said in Monday’s update.
Their mass testing efforts will continue in the coming days.
Maui Memorial Medical Center is the island’s largest hospital. Hospital administrators have previously faced criticism early on for their handling of outbreaks and communication with staff.
