Community gardeners worry maintenance is falling behind amid ongoing closures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After outcry from community gardeners over park closures, the City Parks Department is now making a promise to those gardeners.
They say city workers would water their plants once a week. But still, some gardeners claim that it isn’t being done, and their plants are suffering.
During the first city-wide closure, community gardens were given an exemption and farmers and gardeners were allowed onto the public lots to tend to the plants.
But during the latest closure, they weren’t granted an exemption, essentially cutting them off from their gardens, which some people use as a vital food source.
“Its such a shame,” said Diamond Head resident Tiffany Matthews. “No one is using this food right now because you can’t go in there, you can’t grow it, you can’t eat it, you can’t harvest it."
“It’s unfortunate, it’s wasteful — especially at a time like this where its a crisis for everyone and some people are having food shortages and money problems,” Matthews added.
On Tuesday, the Honolulu City Council will take steps to address this issue. The council is set to hear Bill 59, which would recognize gardens as a valuable food source.
