Classic trade winds and mellow weather

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Tuesday evening! Get ready for beautiful week as the trade winds hold steady and lots of sunshine with a few trade showers comes our way.
TRADE WINDS REMAIN STEADY: A high pressure system north of the islands will produce moderate to locally breezy trade wind speeds across the state throughout the week. Moderate trade winds will prevail throughout the work week, with low clouds and brief showers favoring windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. In addition, expect clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island.
Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores through the weekend. The current south swell will continue to subside into midweek. The combination of small east swells and trade wind swell energy will keep surf along east facing shores elevated through the weekend. Otherwise no significant swells expected.
LET’S TALK SURF:
Surf along east facing shores: 2-4 ft - trending down a bit.
Surf along south facing shores: 2-4 ft - getting smaller.
Surf along north facing shores: 0-3 ft- holding steady. Great for fishing and diving.
Surf along west facing shores: 1-3 ft- south wrap.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
