City, state officials hinder media coverage of critical stay-at-home announcement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A failure of communication by city and state authorities is restricting the ability of Hawaii’s news media outlets to appropriately cover important public health and safety announcements about the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.
In a joint press conference on Tuesday, Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that the island of Oahu was being placed under another ‘stay-at-home, work-from-home’ shutdown, effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and continuing for a span of two weeks.
Since the start of the pandemic, Hawaii News Now has carried all of the coronavirus-related press conferences held by either official on our digital, streaming platforms.
However, press conferences of this magnitude – important announcements which involve the health, safety and day-to-day activities of the roughly one million people who live on Oahu – are also typically broadcast on television using one of the three television stations owned by Hawaii News Now.
Because local media outlets were only alerted to Tuesday’s press conference 90 minutes before it started, and because the government officials who organized the press conference declined to make local media outlets aware of the consequential nature of the announcement, it was not broadcast on any of the three television stations (KGMB, KHNL or K5) which are operated by Hawaii News Now – depriving our television audience of critical information.
Government officials are not obligated to disclose such announcements to media outlets before they are made, but frequently do so with an embargo – an agreement that news outlets will not report the important information until it is officially announced – in place, so that outlets can broadcast the announcement in a fashion that ensures maximum viewership.
“A media advisory was sent out at 9 a.m. alerting media that a press conference was taking place involving Federal, City, and State officials,” a city spokesperson wrote in a statement. “The Mayor’s communications office received no requests for any further information on embargo before the press conference took place.”
Additionally, despite reporters having been allowed at nearly all of Mayor Caldwell’s outdoor press conferences over the last several months, they were not allowed to attend the outdoor press conference on Tuesday where the shutdown was announced.
Instead, reporters were asked to send questions via text message to a city spokesperson, who then read the questions aloud to the officials whom the questions were directed to.
This strategy not only limits the number of questions which can be asked of city officials during such press conferences, but also prevents reporters from asking follow-up questions when answers are deemed confusing or inadequate.
“This press conference was originally scheduled to be held inside the incident command unit, and be limited to a single pool camera. Reporters were asked to submit questions remotely in order to limit the gathering size in the indoor space,” the city spokesperson said. “It was determined the morning of the press conference that the indoor venue was problematic due to the number of attendees, and the decision was made to move the press conference outdoors.”
City officials did not extend an invitation to reporters after deciding to hold the press conference outside.
The pattern of denying the presence of reporters at press conference began with Governor Ige, who has held few formal press conferences with reporters present since declaring Hawaii’s travel quarantine in March during an outdoor press conference.
Members of the governor’s staff have cited rules against large gatherings, especially in spaces the size of Gov. Ige’s office, but have resisted repeated requests that he use a larger venue, such as the Capitol Auditorium, to enable reporters to be there and ask questions in person.
Gov. Ige’s press conferences are now run with reporters on Zoom audio, but are frequently held to a tight time frame ― which, with multiple agencies calling in, limits most reporters to only a single question.
Additionally, city officials insisted on allowing a cavalcade of speakers to participate in a critically important press conference about Oahu’s shutdown orders, resulting in a nearly 40-minute delay between when Mayor Caldwell first announced the new order and when he was first asked to provide additional details about exactly what was being impacted by it.
The press conference, which ran more than an hour long, concluded without Mayor Caldwell or any city official clearly defining what sort of businesses or workers were being deemed essential.
As of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, when this story was published, the city still had not provided additional guidance on the definition of essential, and the full details of the stay-at-home order had still not been posted online.
“Please note: These FAQs reflect information about Emergency Order 2020-24. They will be updated with information about Emergency Order 2020-25 (the recently announced Stay-at-Home Order) shortly,” reads a statement the city’s website.
