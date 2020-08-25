City funds an additional 130 hotel rooms for those seeking COVID-19 quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An additional 130 hotel rooms on Oahu will soon be available to those who need to quarantine away from their families.
The initiative is part of a push to dramatically decrease the spread of COVID-19 on Oahu.
The centerpiece of that effort: A “stay-at-home” order that will go back into effect on Oahu starting Thursday at 12:01 a.m. But officials said the only way the order will be successful is if it’s coupled with a significant increase in testing and more quarantine options for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Public health officials have said one driver of COVID-19 on Oahu is spread within large households.
The 130 hotel rooms mean the total number of Oahu rooms available to those seeking to quarantine away from their families or others for 14 days now stands at about 300.
The city is covering the costs of providing the 130 rooms.
“As cases increased, we realized the tremendous need for more isolation and quarantine units and stepped in with support,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
“With sometimes crowded living conditions for large households on Oahu, these units will help to support families and individuals without the means to effectively prevent spreading the virus.”
If you would like to seek quarantine space at a hotel room, call the Hawaii CARES hotline at 832-3100.
The number for Neighbor Island residents 1-800-753-6879. You can also send an email to hicares@hawaii.edu.
