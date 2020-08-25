Police arrest Big Island man wanted on child sex assault charges

PAHOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Monday arrested a Big Island man who was wanted on child sex assault charges stemming from Washington State.
Police identified him as 40-year-old Eric Sean Roloson, of Pahoa.
Officials said he was wanted on child rape and child molestation charges.
Authorities have not released further details on the case.
He is currently being held without bail and is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
