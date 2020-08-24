Summer weather continues for the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade Wind Weather continues for all islands with light to moderate trade winds; low clouds and brief showers favoring windward facing slopes, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. In addition, expect clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island. Copy and paste this forecast till at least the end of the week, possibly into next week.
We have a small south swell which will keep south shore surfers happy through today bringing some surf into west-facing shores as well. Surf along south-facing shores will then lower to background levels beginning Wednesday. North shore surf will remain nearly flat through the week, although a small short-period north swell will be possible Thursday and Friday.
