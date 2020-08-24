Service provider who visited 3 public school campuses last week tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DOE said it has learned a contracted health services provider who met with students and staff at three Oahu campuses last week has tested positive for COVID-19.
The state Education Department said the provider visited Campbell High, Ewa Makai Middle and Waipahu Elementary schools on Aug. 19 and 20.
“At each school, the individual’s interaction with students and staff was limited to a small group in one classroom,” the DOE said, in a statement.
Officials said staff and parents of students who may have come into close contact with the individual have been notified. Letters were also sent out to staff and families at the three schools.
Last week, students were on campuses to learn distance learning software and meet their teachers. Special education students are also getting instruction in person.
Officials did not elaborate on the health services the provider was contracted to do.
“We are working closely with the impacted schools and the service provider to ensure we are taking the necessary steps to protect our children and employees,” Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said.
“The impacted areas were closed immediately and the Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is coordinating cleaning and disinfection services for this evening.”
