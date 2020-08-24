Some neighbor island inmates facing misdemeanor charges set to be released

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a petition from the public defender’s office, the state judiciary outlined the conditions for releasing inmates from neighbor island jails.
The Hawaii State Judiciary said Monday that inmates charged with misdemeanors or petty misdemeanors are to set be released by Aug. 26. This excludes inmates accused of family abuse or violating a protection or restraining order.
In order to be eligible for release, they have to test negative for COVID-19.
So far at correctional centers on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island, the Department of Public Safety hasn’t recorded any cases of COVID-19 between inmates or staff.
Meanwhile, its a different story at OCCC where there are nearly 300 confirmed cases in inmates and staff.
[Read a previous report: State begins releases of 24 OCCC inmates under order from Hawaii Supreme Court]
Once neighbor island inmates are released, they are ordered to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor their health.
The order states that inmates in the second and third circuit will need to then need to re-appear before a judge on Dec. 1. The date fore Kauai inmates will be decided later.
If they fail to comply, they could face additional charges.
Similar rules for release of neighbor island inmates facing felonies have also been outlined.
Read the full order below:
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.