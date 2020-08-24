At least 1 Hawaii school cancels DOE-approved platform for online learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least one Hawaii school has canceled a Department of Education-approved platform for online learning.
Aliamanu Elementary School said effectively immediately, it is canceling all student accounts with Acellus due to "inappropriate and racist content."
Critics say the program's founder was also tied to a cult.
Acellus was the option given to parents who opted for 100% distance learning — before the DOE made its own announcement about full online learning.
Families have also criticized public school teachers over the program because it doesn't include interaction with their teachers or classmates, unlike the online curriculum for those who chose in-person learning.
Schools also asked parents to sign an agreement to commit their children to an entire semester of Acellus distance learning.
This story will be updated.
