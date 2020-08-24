Kolten Wong and the Cardinals gear up for a long playoff push

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo’s own Kolten Wong and the St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up to go on a long stretch of games on their road to the postseason.
The Cardinals have 40 games scheduled between August 24 and September 27, due to games being postponed earlier in their 60-game schedule, due to multiple players testing positive for COVID-19.
Those positive tests postponed games against the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.
Wong and the ‘Cards start a three-game series with their in-state rival Kansas City Royals on Monday, before going on a 33-game path to the new 16-team playoffs.
The Cardinals are currently in second place in the National League Central Division, with a chance to make the playoffs if they remain in the top 2 spots of their division.
The former Kamehameha-Hawaii and Rainbow Warrior standout has 11 runs with 55 at bats so far this season.
The Cardinals’ second game with the Kansas City Royals is set for August 25, at 2:15 p.m. Hawaii time, on Fox Sports.
