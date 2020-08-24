Jury trials in District Court on hold until mid-October

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in partial closure of Hawaii’s District Courts.
On Monday, it was announced that all jury trials are now on hold until at least Oct. 13.
The courts will now be open only on Mondays and Thursdays for in-person hearings.
Additional COVID-19 mitigation measures have also been instituted. This includes denying of entry to anyone exhibiting symptoms of the virus, and those subject to quarantine.
The proceeding of civil matters will also be decided by each district or magistrate judge. They’ll determine if those cases will be taken off calendar, or conducted via telephone, Zoom, or in person.
For the latest information on operation of the courts during COVID-19, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.