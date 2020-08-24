In its 43rd year, Prince Lot Hula Festival gets community support to go virtual

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moanalua Gardens Foundation held the first Prince Lot Hula Festival in 1978. This year marks the 43rd anniversary of the event, which recognizes the man who ruled the islands as Kamehameha V.
"The Prince Lot Hula Festival is really all about sharing hula with the community. It's a non-competitive event that features halau throughout the islands," said Pauline Worsham, the foundation's managing director.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s festival is turning to an online format. Organizers opted for that instead of canceling the event altogether.
David Kalama Jr. is producing the program.
"It's not just for entertainment value. It's to be able to continue our practices, and to spread a message of aloha to everybody wherever they are," he said.
The Queen Emma Summer Palace will be the backdrop for the taped performances. The setting is fitting. Prince Lot was Queen Emma’s brother-in-law.
"It's cool up here. This was their mountain retreat. So this is really where they would have socialized," said Patricia Morgan of Daughters of Hawaii.
To help with the cost of producing the video, Moanalua Gardens Foundation launched a Kickstarter campaign that's trying to raise $16,000.
The annual hula event draws thousands of spectators. Moanalua Gardens Foundation is excited about the potential a virtual format has to reach an even bigger audience.
"We believe these messages of aloha will resonate with everybody, no matter where you are," Worsham said.
