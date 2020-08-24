Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 fatalities, bringing death toll in the islands to 49

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, bringing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 49.
Both of the new deaths were on Oahu — an elderly female and male. Officials did not immediately release any additional details.
So far this month, Hawaii has seen 23 coronavirus deaths.
Meanwhile, there were 169 new COVID-19 infections reported Monday. Of the cases, 150 were on Oahu, 10 were on Maui and nine were on the Big Island.
The cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 6,181. Of those, more than 4,500 are “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
This month alone, the state has seen more than 4,600 cases.
As Hawaii sees its 22nd consecutive day of triple-digit daily increase in infections, medical experts are again sounding alarms about capacity issues at Hawaii hospitals.
And over the weekend, Lt. Gov. Josh Green repeated his call for the state to be shut down.
The state Health Department has maintained that while the surge is worrisome, hospitals are able to handle the influx of new patients. Gov. David Ige, meanwhile, has resisted calls for a lockdown on Oahu.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown:
- Total cases: 6,181
- Released from isolation: 1,807
- Required hospitalization: 352
- Deaths: 41
- Total cases: 300 (includes 3 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 168
- Required hospitalization: 36
- Deaths: 7
- Total cases: 56
- Released from isolation: 53
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 209
- Released from isolation: 144
- Required hospitalization: 8
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
