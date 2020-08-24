Fujio Matsuda, first Asian-American president of a major US university, dies at 95

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fujio “Fudge” Matsuda, who led the University of Hawaii from 1974 to 1984 as the nation’s first Asian-American president of a major US university, has died at 95.
The University of Hawaii said Matsuda died at home surrounded by his family.
“He taught that we must walk with humility in others’ shoes, because all are valued equally,” Matsuda’s family said, in a statement.
“We all strive universally to fulfill the same needs: being a part of a family, cherished, and with the opportunity to do good in the world. This was the groundwork of every decision he made throughout the many challenges and joys of his long life.”
Matsuda grew up in Kakaako and graduated from McKinley High before serving in World War II as a member of the US Army’s historic 442nd Regimental Combat Team.
After the war, Matsuda received a doctoral degree from MIT.
Prior to becoming UH’s ninth president, Matsuda taught engineering classes and directed Hawaii’s Department of Transportation.
Matsuda created the the UH law school and its library, the Korean Studies Center, Marine Sciences building, athletic complex and swimming pool, Institute for Astronomy, Gilmore Hall and art building.
In 2004, the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii honored Matsuda as a “living treasure.”
Matsuda is survived by his wife of 71 years and six children.
His family plans to hold a public memorial service after COVID-19 risks subside. A scholarship is also being set up in his honor.
