Forecast: Gorgeous weather lingers for the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will prevail this week, with low clouds and brief showers favoring windward facing slopes, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.
In addition, expect clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island.
The current small south swell will keep south shore surf a notch above the summertime average through Monday, and bring some surf into west-facing shores as well.
Surf along south-facing shores will then lower to background levels beginning Wednesday.
North shore surf will remain nearly flat through the week, although a small short-period north swell will be possible Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.