As federal aid runs thin, a ‘cliff’ looms for Hawaii’s restaurant industry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local restaurant industry crippled by the pandemic-related shutdown earlier this year is showing few signs of rebounding, and data compiled by University of Hawaii researchers indicates that traffic in some local eateries may still be down by 90 percent or more.
The numbers are eye-opening: OpenTable, a mobile app that allows users to make restaurant reservations online, says the number of reservations made in Hawaii since restaurants reopened on May 11 are down an average of nearly 94% percent when compared to the same days last year.
Those numbers, while not necessarily indicative of the total number of customers actually serviced by restaurants over that time, are considered by many to be a representative of the industry’s health in Hawaii ― especially by restaurateurs who continue to struggle.
“Our numbers used to be 80 to 100 covers on a weekend. We’re a smaller restaurant, that’s normal,” said Maile Sengoura, the owner of Maile’s Thai Bistro. “Now, we’re looking at 30% or 40% (of that), and even less during the week. We’re dying and we need help.”
“Sales are definitely down. A typical restaurant needs be 70 and 90 occupancy to stay afloat,” added Thomas Ray, the owner of Square Barrels in Downtown Honolulu. “It’s not good. I’m doing everything I can in my power to keep (the restaurant) going, not only for me, but so that people can have jobs.”
So far this year, Ray says business is down about half a million dollars when compared to last year. In addition to normal restaurant operations, the company also typically hosts events and caters for outside affairs ― both of which have been wiped out by the pandemic.
Take-out orders still account for a solid chunk of pandemic-era revenue, but the already-thin profit margins at many restaurants take another hit when customers don’t eat in-house.
“Food cost is higher as a percentage of our sales than normal because people aren’t buying the beverages and alcohol and the deserts, items that have a little bit better of a margin,” says Tom Jones, co-owner of the Gyotaku restaurants in Hawaii and the former chair of the Hawaii Restaurant Association. “We’re probably at 2 or 3 percent lower from a margin percentage. Profitability, gross margin is down a little bit too.”
Jones says his Gyotaku restaurants, which have seen sales return to about 65% of what they were about a year ago, are among the ‘lucky ones.’
“We’re working harder than we ever have for less sales and less profits. I don’t know if the word is frustrating, but it’s a challenge,” says Jones. “The restaurants are that are really struggling the most are the ones dependent on tourism or were not set up for takeout sales very much. Most of them have decided not to do dine-in at all, or closed their restaurants entirely.”
Local restaurant operators make no attempt to hide that they’ll need help in order to keep the lights on ― and they recognize that it can come in very different forms.
First, according to Sengoura, local officials are going to have to do a much better job at communicating the latest coronavirus restrictions in Hawaii ― and the reasons behind them.
“It’s very frustrating. Every week it changes,” she says. “Everyone is highly confused. Us as restaurant owners, having to check back with the liquor commission, one day it’s this way and one day it’s that way. We are just trying to comply, but how do we do that if they don’t know themselves?”
At least some of the rules enacted by the City and County of Honolulu have proven confusing.
One brewery that was only selling closed containers of beer as a take-out operation was shut down by Honolulu police despite having approval to operate, and another establishment that meets the city’s food vs. alcohol criteria in order to stay open was shut down anyway.
Both were eventually allowed to reopen.
Still, restaurant operators understand that staying open will likely take help from county, state and federal government programs, in the form of direct relief or initiatives like an commercial business eviction moratorium.
“One of the things that is really helpful, the mayor split the property tax from semi-annual payments to quarterly payments,” says Jones. “This really is a major help to us from a cash-flow perspective.”
Some, like Ray, hope that hungry Hawaii residents will opt to eat local instead of at fast-food restaurants or national chains, citing the effect that decision has on the local economy.
“It’s small restaurateurs who are going to buy from local farmers, who have that ripple effect on that community,” says Ray. “Large chains don’t support secondary or tertiary operations like we do.”
Industry experts predict that many of the local operations that received federal Paycheck Protection Plan funds can survive until October or November. Without aid, they say, there’s more trouble ahead.
“Most restaurants are (already) paying last month’s bill with this month’s income,” says Jones. “We’re not gonna get close to any kind of normal until we get a vaccine. When the vaccine comes, restaurants are going to be really busy, really fast ― the ones that are fortunate to be still standing.”
