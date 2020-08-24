On ‘Duke’s Day,’ Hawaii commemorates iconic waterman Duke Kahanamoku

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday will honor iconic waterman Duke Kahanamoku on what would've been his 130th birthday.
Normally around this time of year, ocean enthusiasts participate in the Duke’s Oceanfest at Waikiki Beach, a favorite surf spot for Hawaii’s “Ambassador of Aloha.” But the coronavirus pandemic canceled the popular event.
Instead, organizers are still asking the public to join a virtual birthday celebration on “Duke’s Day” by posting photos of themselves safely participating in activities he enjoyed, such as surfing, swimming or paddling. Use the hashtag #DukesDay2020 to share those photos.
Hawaii News Now has also partnered with organizers to bring some special programming in honor of Duke's Day.
The following are a list of specials that will air Monday:
- The HI Way Surfing - 6:30 p.m. on KGMB and 9:30 p.m. on KHNL
- Duke Kahanamoku: Hawaii’s Soul - 8 p.m. on K5
Duke Kahanamoku was born Aug. 24, 1890 in Honolulu and grew up in Waikiki with the ocean as his playground. As a swimmer and surfer, he won three gold medals in his Olympic career.
He died Jan. 22, 1968.
