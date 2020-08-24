DLNR seeking applicants to take over leases of 2 troubled Hilo hotels

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of two former Hilo hotels remains up in the air as the state looks for someone to give the locations new life.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is in search of applicants to take over the leases of Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and the former Country Club Condominium Hotel.
On Sunday, the DLNR published legal notices announcing the Requests for Proposals for the two iconic Banyan Drive properties.
“It is noted that both properties will require substantial investments for renovations and operations of the properties. The department is hoping to receive proposals that will promote the continued revitalization of Banyan Drive and help re-establish East Hawai’i as a travel destination,” the DLNR said in a news release.
In 2017, county inspectors shut down Uncle Billy’s after finding hazardous conditions within its walls. Asbestos was among the many issues found.
[Read a previous report: Demolition of Uncle Billy’s Pagoda Hotel uncertain]
Interested applicants can find more information below:
- Uncle Billy’s: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ld/RFQ-RFP-unclebillys/
- Country Club Condominium Hotel: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ld/RFQ-RFP-countryclub/
