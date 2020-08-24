CBS, NBC nightly newscasts to air early this week due to political coverage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The nightly national newscasts from CBS and NBC will air early this week because of each network’s coverage of the Republican National Convention.
A similar programming schedule was followed last week because of the Democratic National Convention.
The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt will both air at 3:30 p.m. on KGMB and KHNL, respectively.
Due to the time difference between Hawaii and the East Coast, neither network produces a national newscast after that night’s coverage of the Republican National Convention is over.
Since the network newscasts air before convention coverage on the mainland, they discuss the convention as an event happening in the future ― and if those newscasts were aired at the normal time in Hawaii, they would be dated.
Our regular programming schedule will resume on Friday, after the convention has concluded.
