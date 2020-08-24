Oahu’s beaches and parks are still closed. Some say science supports reopening them

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has now been more than two weeks since the city and state closed all parks and beaches on Oahu in a bid to prevent gatherings and rein in the spread of COVID-19.
But new coronavirus infections continue to soar.
And a new Civil Beat report raises concerns from several medical experts who worry the closures might be doing more harm than good by driving people indoors — where COVID-19 can spread more easily.
Among the experts Civil Beat spoke to was Julia Marcus, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Harvard Medical School, who said it makes no sense to close public outdoor spaces.
“To me, this seems very misguided,” she said.
“Based on what we know about superspreader events globally, they’re not happening at the beach. It’s not zero risk, but that’s not where most or even much transmission — if any — is happening.”
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Gov. David Ige have been asked repeatedly to offer justification for why outdoor spaces are closed but groups of up to five are still allowed in businesses, including restaurants.
Gyms, movie theaters and a host of other businesses where people gather also remain open.
Ige and Caldwell have maintained that closing parks and beaches prevents “unregulated” gatherings from happening. Businesses, they say, can police their patrons and ensure they’re following the rules.
Other cities across the US and around the world have taken a similar stance.
Complicating matters, the state Health Department hasn’t been able to provide conclusive evidence to support the closures of parks and beaches. Instead, they’ve listed parties or gatherings in private homes as cause for concern as well as gyms where people are doing rigorous activities.
