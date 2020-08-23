Trade winds all week, with light passing showers

We’ve settled into a quiet summertime trade wind pattern, with light to moderate winds bringing a few passing clouds and light showers to windward and mauka areas. Conditions should remain dry and stable all week, with most of the showers during the overnight and early morning hours. Some sheltered leeward locations could get afternoon sea breezes, with the Kona side of Hawaii island getting some afternoon clouds and a few showers each day.
Surf on south shores will remain a little above the summertime average with some head high sets as a long-period swell holds on for one more day, with some of that swell energy wrapping around to west shores. East shores are still getting a small long-period swell from former tropical cyclone Genevieve. Otherwise, the surf will be rather quiet for the rest of the week.
