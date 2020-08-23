Since April, Hawaii nonprofit has sent 200 quarantine violators home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local nonprofit says it has helped send more than 200 quarantine violators back home since April.
Through the COVID-19 Flight Assistance Program, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii has arranged flights for people who come to the islands and don’t follow the rules.
A 14-day mandatory quarantine for all trans-Pacific travelers remains in effect.
VASH says many of the quarantine violators are caught after posting about their vacation on social media.
“Some of them have no plans of quarantining and then when they’re caught, they don’t like it,” said Jessica Lani Rich, of VASH.
“But all they had to do was follow the rules. I can’t get over the amount of people that are coming here, knowing that we have a 14-day quarantine.”
Most of the time, violators pay their own way back.
But if VASH determines they don’t have enough money the organization helps them find discounted or donated flights.
