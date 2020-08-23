2 coronavirus cases reported at UH-Manoa as campus begins fall semester

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the University of Hawaii at Manoa gets ready to start the fall semester Monday, two more coronavirus cases have been reported on campus.
On Sunday, the university sent out a notice saying that both of the infected individuals worked in the same building at the school but on different floors. The cases are not considered related.
The areas involved are being cleaned and disinfected.
Officials say those who were in close contact on campus are being tested and monitored in self-quarantine.
Most courses this semester will be either entirely online — or a mix of online and in person.
Everyone who comes to the campus must wear a face mask. And students will be required to complete mandatory health check-ins daily on a university app.
