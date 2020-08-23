Minor at Kapolei juvenile detention center tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A minor recently admitted to the Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility in Kapolei has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.
Officials said the minor, who is asymptomatic, was admitted to Hale Hoomalue on Aug. 16.
The youth, who was in quarantine, was tested after authorities learned a household member had tested positive. Officials said any employees who had close contact with the minor has been alerted.
Hale Hoomalu currently houses 13 other minors, male and female.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.