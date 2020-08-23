First Hawaiian Bank locations on Oahu to close for lunch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Hawaiian Bank will start closing its doors every afternoon starting Monday.
The bank says that all 24 locations on Oahu will be closed between 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. everyday to allow its employees to have a 45-minute lunch.
Officials say the new schedule is due to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest orders which require businesses to close their lunchrooms.
“In compliance with the recent City and County of Honolulu orders, we closed all of our lunchrooms at our Oahu branches,” said Mitchell Nishimoto, vice chair of the First Hawaiian Bank Retail Banking Group.
“Closing the branch for 45 minutes is a way to provide our branch staff a dedicated lunch break while maintaining our strict social distancing and hygiene protocols to keep everyone both healthy and safe.”
The bank says the new hours will last through September 16, when the mayor’s order is set to expire.
