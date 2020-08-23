City reaches long-awaited deal to redevelop old plantation camp in Ewa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Redevelopment plans are finally coming to life for an old plantation camp on Oahu.
An agreement has finally been reached between the city, developer Peter Savio and Habitat for Humanity for the revitalization of Varona Village.
Residents say they’re elated to finally have a plan for more than a decade of delays.
“This is the farthest we’ve ever come to the redevelopment,” said Mike Esquibel, whose father is a retired plantation worker.
“It really is a testament to giving back to the people that really put their blood, sweat and tears into making Hawaii what it is.”
Varona Village was left out of the city’s rebuilding plan for Ewa Villages, and being forgotten again was a concern for residents ahead of November’s general election.
“We don’t know what new administrations would be if they would put a stop to what’s already been you know moving forward,” said Esquibel.
Savio said the redevelopment calls for fixing up the homes and selling them back to residents at $150,000. “Well that 150 is not profit, it’s the cost to do the roads, the power, the sewer, the documentation, the survey,” said Savio. “All of that, the legal work.”
Other lots will be offered for about $350,000 to former residents and family members — and eventually the public. “Then they have a pecking order, like if they have children of the tenants that are there, if they have people who live in the camp over the last 20 years,” said Savio.
The deal, which needs council approval, would include a residents’ council as part of the management.
