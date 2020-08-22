YMCA seeking funding for learning center program

“We are learning now that you can’t pass on these costs to parents, they’re already strapped and they don’t have the funds to afford that so we are looking for state or city support or private foundation support, to come together as a community,” said Ontai. “It’s just been really difficult,” said Rohner. “Some of my friends have had to stay home with their kids and not work during this time because they couldn’t find a place they could afford.”