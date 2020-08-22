YMCA seeking funding for learning center program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The YMCA of Honolulu is seeking financial assistance for their learning center program, which was created help students whose schools are implementing distance learning models.
“It’s important for both of us to be working,” said Kandice Rohner, a behavioral health specialist in Kailua. “We wouldn’t be able to afford living here in Hawaii if there’s only one of us working.”
Rohner and her husband say their son, 10-year-old JD Rohner benefits from the YMCA learning center program, which also means they don’t have to take time off work to make sure he’s getting a good education.
“We feel good that our son is in a safe place, but we know that he is getting his work done and he’s also able to do some of these enrichment activities that are really good for his mental and social health,” said Rohner.
The full day program costs $320 a week. Lisa Ontai, vice president of marketing and mission advancement for the Y said that barely covers operational costs, which have more than doubled because of health and safety guidelines.
Despite that, the YMCA says it may need to lower their prices to help families struggling financially during the pandemic.
“We are learning now that you can’t pass on these costs to parents, they’re already strapped and they don’t have the funds to afford that so we are looking for state or city support or private foundation support, to come together as a community,” said Ontai. “It’s just been really difficult,” said Rohner. “Some of my friends have had to stay home with their kids and not work during this time because they couldn’t find a place they could afford.”
On Thursday, the YMCA received a grant from the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, which allows them to lower the fee of the program at Windward Y to $195.
For now, the Learning Centers are only offered at the Nu’uanu and Windward Y Branches.
On August 26th, the YMCA and other child care providers will be presenting their challenges and funding needs to the City Council’s Committee of Economic Assistance and Revitalization.
