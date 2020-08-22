Warm summer trade wind conditions for the weekend

Moderate trade winds in the 10-15 mile per hour range are expected over the next several days, with just some brief light passing showers, mainly for the usual windward and mauka areas. A weak trough moving through the state may bring a slight increase in shower activity Saturday night into Sunday morning. A drier airmass is expected to move in over the state early next week. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80′s to lower 90′s.
In surf, south shores will have a series of small swells that will still be enough to bring waves a little above average (maybe 4-6 feet) Sunday into Monday. A small long-period swell generated by former tropical cyclone Genevieve is supposed to bring some wave energy for east shores, but waves so far are not as high as expected.
