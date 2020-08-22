Some Hawaii doctors skeptical about state-approved drive-thru COVID-19 test with high price tag

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is a new way to get tested for COVID-19 in Hawaii without a doctor's referral – but it will cost you.
Ohana COVID Drive Up charges $265 a test.
For most people, insurance covers the cost. Those who have been exposed are typically tested for free.
The company, approved by the Hawaii Department of Health, collects mucus samples with a similar test used by the NFL and NBA and sends them to a Texas laboratory for testing.
“I just feel like in order to open up, we need to have testing,” said Vice President Nicola Mola.
Mola, an entrepreneur, said they have tested about 40 people so far. He said results take about three days.
"We're getting a lot of walk-ins and I think people enjoy the quick service and our quick turn around and our accurate results," Mola said.
The collection depot near the corner of South Beretania and McCully Streets has been open for one week.
"It's 98-percent accurate and so when you have that kind of accuracy, you can take a sigh of relief," Mola said.
Customers don't need a doctor's referral. They just pull up and get swabbed. Mola promises it is pain free.
"A flu test is about that long. So, it goes from here all the way to the back of your head. With our test, we do that much in your nose," Nola said demonstrating.
Dr. Scott Miscovich, who has tested thousands of people for COVID-19, said he is shocked that this business was approved by the state.
“This is another example utter gross failure by our Department of Health,” Dr. Miscovich said. “Whoever signed that letter, who told them that, needs to be evaluated and likely needs to be counseled or reprimanded.”
Miscovich said he said he is concerned about the lack of medical personnel on site.
“When you put a swab into someone’s nose, that is invading their body space. That is a medical event that can only be done by a licensed and trained medical provider. It’s not an event that anybody can just do on the streets,” he said.
He said another big concern is privacy.
“Is it secure? Could it be hacked?” Miscovich asked. “It’s medical information … and it’s just sitting in the hands of some person who’s doing it as an entrepreneur? That is not right.”
Leaders have said for months the more COVID tests the better.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green is not alarmed by the operation. Although he said he is concerned about what happens if someone tests positive.
“The risk is they might not get good follow up,” said Green. “They might not have the kind of healthcare afterward that’s necessary if they do test positive. But it’s legal as long as the Department of Health authorized it.”
Mola said customers are told to follow CDC guidelines and they will be sending all results to the Department of Health.
