Single-car crash in Lihue leaves 50-year-old man dead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A one-car crash in Lihue overnight left a 50-year-old man dead, Kauai police reported.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, when the man was driving a 2003 red Toyota pickup westbound on Rice Street.
Police said the vehicle struck one utility pole and then a second one before coming to rest in the westbound lane fronting Kauai Museum.
The driver, the only occupant of the pickup, was pronounced dead after being taken to Wilcox Hospital.
Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. It is not known if alcohol and drugs were also involved.
The name of the driver has not yet been released.
The traffic fatality is the sixth on Kauai so far this year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.