Molokai resident tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials on Friday confirmed the first new positive case on Molokai since April — and the third since the pandemic began.
The Molokai resident was on Oahu before the inter-island quarantine was reinstated.
Contact tracers are notifying people who may have been exposed to the new patient. The last case on the Friendly Isle in early April prompted the island’s two grocery stores to close for deep cleaning.
