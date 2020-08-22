Hawaii reports an additional COVID-19 death, 284 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 284 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and an additional fatality, bringing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 47.
The death, reported on Oahu, is the seventh this week alone.
In an update on Facebook, Lt. Gov. Josh Green identified a recent COVID-19 victim as a “wonderful front-line worker who was only 36 years old.” It wasn’t immediately clear, however, if that was the fatality reported Saturday. “Our hearts go out to his family,” Green said, in the Facebook post.
The new cases push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 6,356.
To arrive at the 284 positives, some 2,634 tests were conducted — a 10.9% positivity rate.
Of the new infections Saturday, 259 are on Oahu, 15 are on the Big Island and 10 are on Maui. The number of hospitalizations, meanwhile, jumped by 40 to 377 since March.
The continued surge of new infections comes as the state marked two weeks Friday since authorities closed beaches, parks and other gathering places and launched a new police unit to crack down on violators.
Since COVID-19′s incubation period is 14 days, it would appear those restrictions haven’t worked to dramatically bring down case counts, but it’s still too early to say whether new rules that went into effect this week on gatherings and group sizes at attractions will slow the spread of the virus on Oahu.
Hawaii has had 20 straight days with more than 100 new COVID-19 infections, and four with more than 200.
This month alone, the state has seen more than 4,200 cases. This week, it reported upwards of 1,200.
Statewide, there are more than 4,200 “active” cases, which means those who tested positive are still potentially infectious. Green has called for a state shutdown if active cases surpass 3,500, but Gov. David Ige and other political leaders have pushed back and instead opted for more targeted restrictions.
Green said people on Oahu “must, must, must be careful about any gatherings.”
“This active number of cases is simply too high,” he said.
The state Health Department has maintained that while the surge is worrisome, hospitals are able to handle the influx of new patients. In fact, state Health Department Director Bruce Anderson struck an optimistic note earlier this week when case counts briefly dropped, but added the state wasn’t out of the woods yet.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown:
- Total cases: 5,806
- Released from isolation: 1,748
- Required hospitalization: 332
- Deaths: 39
- Total cases: 279 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 168
- Required hospitalization: 35
- Deaths: 7
- Total cases: 56
- Released from isolation: 51
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 192
- Released from isolation: 140
- Required hospitalization: 7
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
