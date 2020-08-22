Forecast: Gentle trade winds, light windward showers close out the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds are expected over the next several days, with clouds and passing light showers for windward and mauka areas. Some sheltered leeeward locations may have afternoon sea breezes, and the Kona side of Hawaii island will have the usual afternoon clouds and the possibility of showers. Highs will climb into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.
A small south swell will continue to rise Sunday with some head high sets, with some of that swell energy wrapping to west shores. East shores will have summertime surf with a trade wind swell and a small long-period east swell that was generated by former tropical cyclone Genevieve. No major swells are expected for the rest of the week.
